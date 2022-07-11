A 22-year-old woman was stabbed by a man or relative with whom she lives in Livermore on Sunday night, and the suspect reportedly tried to harm himself before being peacefully arrested by police.

The scene unfolded around 9 p.m. Sunday on Placer Circle in Livermore, in a normally quiet residential neighborhood. The young woman was reportedly stabbed inside a home, but then went outside seeking help, where she was assisted by a neighbor or passing stranger who was helping her call 911.

As Bay Area News Group reports, the suspect then came out of the home and allegedly stabbed the other man, whom he did not know.

The weapon was reportedly a pocket knife.

Police soon arrived, and the suspect reportedly fled to a nearby backyard, where he barricaded himself and reportedly tried to stab himself. Police said that the self-inflicted wounds occurred both before the police located the suspect, and while they were communicating with him.

The suspect ultimately surrendered to police after 30 minutes of negotiating with them. He has not been publicly identified, and no motive for the initial stabbing of the woman has been discussed.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked call the Livermore Police Department anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790.



