- A UCSF doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico in order to get around state abortion bans. The boat would anchor in federal waters and potentially provide easier access to abortions for women in southern states than driving to a faraway state — and it's a proposal being pushed by UCSF OB-GYN and professor Dr. Meg Autry. [Associated Press / ABC 7]
- California is bracing for a surge of out-of-state abortion patients. [New York Times]
- The BA.5 variant of Omicron has Santa Clara County now on alert, with officials encouraging people to mask up again in public spaces, even outdoors. [San Jose Spotlight]
- A person was killed in downtown Petaluma early Sunday morning, possibly assaulted with a baseball bat. [KRON4]
- A third person in two weeks has drowned in Lake Berryessa, an 18-year-old from Vallejo. [KRON4]
- A medical emergency at 16th & Mission Station was causing major BART delays in all directions Monday morning. [CBS SF]
- A state law that allows for extra units to be built on properties originally zoned for single-family dwellings has been hamstrung at the local level and has been rarely used so far. [Chronicle]
- Classic film lovers celebrated Saturday when the historic Stanford Theatre in downtown Palo Alto finally reopened after over two years closed. [CBS SF]
- Steve Bannon suddenly says he is willing to testify before the House January 6th committee, days before his trial for criminal contempt of Congress. [CBS SF]
Photo: Josiah Weiss