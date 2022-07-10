- The six-acre Armsby Fire that prompted evacuations Friday has now been almost completely contained. Firefighters made an “aggressive initial attack” to strengthen containment lines to around its acreage and will remain on-site until the blaze is completely extinguished. [KRON4]
- Contra Costa fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in Pittsburg on Saturday. The fire is burning along the 700 block of Willow Pass Road in an inaccessible and uninhabited area away from any structures; winds are currently pushing the fire toward a decommissioned Pittsburg power plant and crews are hoping to prevent it from reaching there. [ABC7]
- Plans to expand Castilleja School, an all-girls school in Palo Alto, have finally gotten city approval after six years of contention. [Hoodline]
- Thousands of PG&E accounts in Walnut Creek were affected by a power outage Saturday. [CBS News Bay Area]
- The world-famous Orange Sauce sold at La Victoria Taqueria is the stuff of legend — and is riddled with rumors and secrets as to how it's made. [Hoodline]
- A Russian rocket attack smashed into apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 15 people and leaving many more still trapped. [Associated Press]
- Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon title. [New York Times]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/GMA