- Liz Phair — the bisexual singer-songwriter who was originally slotted to headline Sunday's Stern Grove Festival (that coincides with the SF Pride Parade) — will be replaced by folk-rocker Ani DiFranco as the main act for today's Stern Grove concert. The announcement of the abrupt scheduling change came Saturday after it was learned her touring party was sick with COVID-19; it's unclear if Phair is currently positive for the disease. [Eventbrite/Twitter]
- Happy SF Pride Parade! A bevy of queer frivolity and solidarity will run down Market Street today for the first IRL Pride Parade the City has hosted since the pandemic began in March of 2020; the official parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Market and Beale Streets and end at Market and 8th Streets; the parade will stop near the Civic Center, where SF Pride celebrations will continue again today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — so remember to plan your SFMTA riding in tandem with these events. [KRON4/Twitter]
- Also: Today's your last day to get free admission into SFMOMA for some "reflection and dialogue" in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned. San Francisco's foremost museum of modern art announced yesterday it would waive admission fees Saturday and Sunday; "the museum will be free and open to all [Saturday] and Sunday to allow space for reflection and dialogue, and in support of San Francisco’s Trans March and Pride Parade," reads a tweet from the culture center published yesterday. [Twitter]
- Here's your reminder that Danville's summertime street festival is back this year, featuring live music, pony rides, indulgent foods, and much more; today is your last day to check it out before around this time next year. [Hoodline]
- The two-alarm grass fire that began burning in Contra Costa County near Clayton Friday afternoon is now 100% contained, according to the Contra Costa Fire Department. [CBS News Bay Area]
- A gunman opened fire in an Oslo nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service is now calling an “Islamist terror act” during the capital city's annual LGBTQIA+ Pride festival. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images/heyengel