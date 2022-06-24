Someone put a cute little blue house on a tall tree stump in Golden Gate Park, and it's becoming a mini attraction.

It doesn't really need explanation — does it? But a miniature house appeared atop a 30-foot-high tree stump about six weeks ago, near the entrance to the park at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way. And as KTVU reports, Rec & Parks Manager Phil Ginsburg told staff to leave it alone.

TV reports and social media attention have led to more social media attention. And that is all there is to this story. But rest assured San Francisco can still be cute and weird sometimes.

What did I miss? Who can explain this miniature house on top of a tall stump in Golden Gate Park? pic.twitter.com/wtBk5qSmeB — Britta Shoot (@brittashoot) June 21, 2022 When I saw reports on social media today about a miniature Victorian house being placed on a tall tree stump in Golden Gate Park, I had to see it… 🏡 #goldengatepark #miniaturehouse #victorianhouse #sanfrancisco pic.twitter.com/uId76gAluR — Shivauncé (@shivaunsay) June 24, 2022 A tiny little house that mysteriously appeared in Golden Gate Park has people scratching their heads as to how it got there. https://t.co/KMZyIQG7JH — KTVU (@KTVU) June 24, 2022

Top image: shivaunsay/Twitter