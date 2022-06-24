Someone put a cute little blue house on a tall tree stump in Golden Gate Park, and it's becoming a mini attraction.

It doesn't really need explanation — does it? But a miniature house appeared atop a 30-foot-high tree stump about six weeks ago, near the entrance to the park at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way. And as KTVU reports, Rec & Parks Manager Phil Ginsburg told staff to leave it alone.

TV reports and social media attention have led to more social media attention. And that is all there is to this story. But rest assured San Francisco can still be cute and weird sometimes.

Top image: shivaunsay/Twitter