- The City of San Francisco spent the weekend rushing to clean up beleaguered Market Street ahead of this morning's Warriors victory parade. Rooms at the Proper Hotel facing Market Street are reportedly all booked. [Chronicle]
- Sideshows involving hundreds of cars took over Santa Rosa on Saturday night. Two cars were set ablaze, and law enforcement was called in from eight neighboring agencies to help quell the chaos. [KTVU]
- There has been ongoing technical trouble on BART's Richmond line for several days, and it continued this morning. [KRON4]
- BART, Muni, and Caltrain have been gearing up to ferry many Warriors fans into town today. [NBC Bay Area]
- Apparently the Clipper app was acting up Monday as well, with people having trouble loading funds while standing at BART stations on the way into SF for the parade. [KRON4]
- The area at Folsom Lake known since the 1850s as Negro Bar will be getting a new name following a vote last week, and it will be called Black Miners Bar. [KCRA]
- Around 200,000 baby salmon were released into San Francisco Bay Sunday night from a hatchery in Oroville, with the hope that they will be pulled out through the Golden Gate and into the ocean. [Chronicle]
- Security has been heightened at the Supreme Court, with a decision regarding Roe v. Wade expected to be announced as early as Tuesday. [KRON4]
Top image: Fans cheer for the players during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 12, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)