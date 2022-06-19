- A large blaze burning near Covington Street and Marlow Drive in the East Oakland hills was successfully contained Sunday morning. The four-alarm blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Sheffield Village; no structures were damaged, no injuries have been reported, and no evacuation orders were enacted because of the fire; the exact cause of the fire is unclear. [Chronicle]
- A small preliminary earthquake struck near Morgan Hill yesterday. The 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey at 1:14 p.m. Saturday and could be felt in other parts of the Bay Area — did you feel it? [ABC7]
- CHP reported a fatal crash early Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge. It briefly shut down all westbound traffic, causing major traffic delays. [CBS News Bay Area]
- Happy Juneteenth! Here is a collection of Bay Area events happening today to honor the first-ever federally recognized Juneteenth, a holiday established to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. [Hoodline]
- Oh... and Happy Father's day! Treat the parent responsible for half of your genetic profile to, say, any one of SF's most sought-after features. [Eater SF]
- Because the GOP will continue being the GOP, the present conservative majority on the Supreme Court is expected to hand down a decision this week that could severely limit the federal government’s authority to reduce carbon dioxide from power plants — one of the leading sources of pollution that are helping warm an already dangerously hot planet. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Chris LaBasco