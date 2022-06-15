A seemingly small fire broke out just after noon Wednesday at a residence on Clipper Street in Dolores Heights, near the edge of Noe Valley.

The fire broke out sometime around 12:15 Wednesday at 23 Clipper Street (at Dolores Street), as the San Francisco Fire Department reported on Twitter.

Video from the incident showed firefighters tending to a small blaze that appeared at the roof level, emitting a small plume of smoke over the neighborhood.

UPDATE: REPORTED ADDRESS AT 23 CLIPPER ST. 3-STORY RESIDENTIAL BLDG. AVOID AREA https://t.co/39Yvwj2U1C — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 15, 2022 UPDATE: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT THIS TIME ACTIVE 1-ALARM FIRE-- AVOID AREA 23 CLIPPERhttps://t.co/nXYy3DNohp https://t.co/xeorEjRxz4 pic.twitter.com/8PDeaFqjhP — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 15, 2022

No injuries have been reported so far, and as of 12:40 p.m. this remained an active incident.

Residents are being told to avoid the immediate area of Clipper and Dolores streets.

Updates as warranted.

Photo via Citizen app