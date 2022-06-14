Sitting courtside at the Chase Center Monday night there were plenty of celebs taking in Game 5 of the NBA Finals — possibly the penultimate showdown between the Warriors and the Celtics with the Dubs now up 3-2 in the series. But there was none bigger, arguably, than Jay-Z, who was there cheering on the Warriors alongside daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

A moment captured on video in which the announcer in the arena announced Jay-Z's presence, and the rap legend went in for an awkward side-hug and kiss on the cheek with Blue Ivy, has become the stuff of memes, as seen below.

To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend

To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad pic.twitter.com/yOsIpBUVyz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022

As E! News reported, Jay-Z was excited to take Blue Ivy out for this father-daughter basketball date, but obviously the 10-year-old is starting to get some of that tween embarrassment about her parents — even though her parents are Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Or maybe it was just that Blue Ivy was out sporting a new hairstyle, which many people commented on on social media. And as one fellow Black woman surmised, suggesting what Blue Ivy was saying in that moment, "Baby said 'dad my hair'."

Baby said “dad my hair”. i know that right niece lol — CODIne (@SheaButtaBaddie) June 14, 2022

We know Governor Gavin Newsom was also in attendance Monday night at the Chase Center, and TMZ has a slideshow of all the celebrity Warriors fans who have attended games — but those photos look like they span about eight or ten years.

Here's another pic of Blue Ivy:

Rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter walk off the court after the Golden State Warriors won Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals 104-94 against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Top image: Rapper Jay-Z looks on with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)