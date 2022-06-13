- Google has agreed to settle a wage-disparity class-action lawsuit brought by female employees in 2017. The company will pay $118 million in monetary relief to over 15,000 women who have worked for the company since 2013. [New York Times]
- Most people who voted to recall Chesa Boudin last week also voted against Prop A, the Muni bond, and that looks like it's going to fail by just 1.5 percentage points. [Mission Local]
- Governor Gavin Newsom made some comments on a podcast about the recall, saying it was very "predictable" because San Franciscans are frustrated with the condition of the city's streets. [Chronicle]
- Cal Fire is investigating the cause of a June 3 brush fire on San Bruno Mountain, known as the Tower Incident, which burned 29 acres. [Bay City News]
- A unionization effort at a Starbucks in Mill Valley failed to gain sufficient votes to move forward. [Marin IJ]
- The Stern Grove Festival kicked off with a party under the fog on Sunday, with Too $hort and Tower of Power performing. [CBS SF]
- Sarah Palin has taken the lead in a field of some 48 candidates for Alaska's sole House seat, in a special primary election that also includes an independent, progressive, democratic socialist candidate calling himself Santa Claus. [ABC News]
Photo: Lauren Rader