- SF City officials and community members on Friday announced a series of community-led events to honor the upcoming Juneteenth holiday. Juneteenth, which was declared a federal holiday by President Biden in 2021 and is held on June 19, will be honored this year in San Francisco with a series of community happenings— i.e. live performances, classic car shows, etc. — up until the holiday; the City events began Friday with a flag-raising ceremony outside City Hall. [sfmayor.org/juneteenth-sf.org]
- We're having yet another warm-weather day in the Bay Area. Temperatures in the low- to mid-70s will linger until this afternoon in San Francisco, while more inland parts of the region might see the mercury spike over 90 degrees. [NWS: Bay Area]
- The San Francisco school board this week voted to give up on a legal appeal that would remove the controversial mural, “Life of Washington," at Washington Highschool — meaning that the problematic piece of art will stay put (for now). [Hoodline]
- S0... someone was allegedly attacked by a man with a coffee cup Friday night near the 3400 block of East Bay Shore Road, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's office; the male victim was treated at a nearby hospital for lacerations on his face. [KRON4]
- A few drivers got lucky this week when a Shell station near Sacramento glitched out and sold gas for $0.69 a gallon. [ABC7]
- Oakland's Loyal to the Soil Collective — the city's first Black-owned business collective — which opened in May, has quickly become a local bastion and touchstone. [Oaklandside/The Bold Italic]
- FYI: Huy Fong Foods, the company behind Sriracha, has said there will likely be a shortage of the ubiquitous hot sauce that might last throughout the summer. [NBC News]
- Saturday's March for Our Lives rally saw thousands of demonstrators convene at the National Mall to push for gun control after the recent string deadly mass shootings. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images/bluejayphoto