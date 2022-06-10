- On Friday morning, Berkeley police reported a yet-named individual who was killed by an Amtrak train near 2925 Bolivar Drive. Officers reported the fatal train accident at 6:52 a.m. today; the collision is being investigated by Amtrak police and no other details about the case have since been made available. [CBS News Bay Area]
- SF-headquareted Sonder Holdings Inc. announced it will cut over 20% of corporate roles. The short-term rental management company said it is completing a restructuring of its operations — a process that will see a 21% cut in current corporate roles, as well as a 7% reduction of existing frontline roles, despite year-over-year growth. [MarketWatch]
- Those who voted "No" in this past Tuesday's special recall election overwhelmingly want the next SF DA to create a safer city and be "more serious" on crime — “people are fed up,” said Bill Barnickel, president of the Outer Sunset Merchant & Professional Association, the Chronicle. [Chronicle]
- Don't forget that the Castro Theater is screening classic movies this weekend in part of its centennial anniversary. [Hoodline]
- There's also an all-weekend-long mural festival in Hunters Point, too. [Hoodline]
- After 13 years, Frances Dinkelspiel, the co-founder of Cityside and Berkeleyside, is officially leaving the organizations she's helped build from the ground up; Dinkelspiel is looking to "pursue new writing opportunities." [Berkeleyside]
- A 28-year-old man was arrested in relation to a bank robbery in the Richmond District earlier this week; the suspect entered the bank at the 4400 block of Geary Boulevard using a boxcutter. [CBS Bay Area News]
- ICYMI: NYT's The Daily podcast delves into what happened to Boudin might be seen as more of an exception to the norm, rather than a new rule of thumb. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Chris LaBasco