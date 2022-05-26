- Hundreds of Noe Valley residents remained without power Thursday morning following a wider outage Wednesday night. The initial outage, possibly caused by a blown transformer, affected over 3,200 PG&E customers starting around 11 p.m., and about 751 customers were still in the dark this morning. [Chronicle]
- Police in San Rafael were led on a high-speed chase Wednesday after a 24-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed a 55-year-old woman. The victim is expected to survive. [KPIX]
- Several former employees of the DA's Office's Victims Services Division says that crime victims' rights are being violated under Boudin's tenure, as they're not being adequately communicated with about their cases. [Chronicle]
- A swastika and Hitler-related vandalism was found on the campus of Piedmont High School in the East Bay, prompting police increase their presence there. [East Bay Times]
- Following the fatal shooting of its co-owner, Artgel “Jun” Anabo, last week, Oakland Filipino restaurant Lucky Three Seven has reopened. [Chronicle]
- Out of cultural respect, San Francisco Unified School District will no longer be using "chief" in any of its job titles. [KTVU]
- New data shows that more freshman students at SF's Lowell High School have been getting Ds and Fs since the switch to lottery admissions, however officials caution that there are multiple factors involved, including remote learning. [Chronicle]
- Twitter is paying a $150 million fine to settle an FTC violation relating to the use of private user data to target ads. [Bay City News]
