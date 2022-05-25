Three San Francisco women, including a 75-year-old, were allegedly all assaulted by the same man in a 10-hour spree that covered Visitacion Valley and the Tenderloin.

A 28-year-old Oakland man is in custody after three separate attacks on women on the first weekend in May, according to the Chronicle. Only one of the assaults is being considered a sexual assault, but shockingly, the victim in that case was a 75-year-old woman, according to SFPD.

This suspect, Deandre Johnson, is the same one, presumably, seen in surveillance footage released two weeks ago by the SFPD following the first incident, which happened in Visitacion Valley on May 7.

On Sat 5/7 after 3PM a S was acting erratic, yelling incoherent statements. He attacked a 28-yr-old female walking by herself and started strangling her at Bayshore/Sunnydale. Luckily a bystander interrupted the attack & S fled. Next Day, just after midnight at Polk/Willow he pic.twitter.com/KsXIwaZIYn — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) May 24, 2022

According to an SFPD statement, “On Saturday, May 7, 2022, San Francisco Police Department officers from Ingleside station responded to a report of an assault that occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. at Desmond Street and Sunnydale Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, a 28-year-old female, who stated that she was walking by herself at Sunnydale Ave. and Bayshore Blvd. when she saw an unknown male yelling incoherent statements and acting erratic.”

The suspect allegedly choked her, knocked her to the ground, and rendered her unconscious, but he fled when a witness intervened.

That night, at 12:24 a.m. Sunday morning, a man who police believe is the same assailant grabbed and choked an 18-year-old woman in the Tenderloin. “In fear of her safety, the victim fought back,” according to SFPD’s statement. “The suspect struck the victim numerous times forcing her to the ground. During the physical struggle the victim was able to get away and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.”

Deandre Johnson out of Oakland was booked on charges of kidnapping to commit rape, elder abuse, assault with intent to commit rape, battery and two counts of resisting arrest. Cases 220299346, 220300131, 220300222. Thank you to the bystanders, witnesses that got involved! — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) May 24, 2022

And 45 minutes later, a 75-year-old woman was the victim of this same man, police say.

“The suspect approached her and made threatening demands that were sexual in nature,” according to that victim’s account of events. “The suspect then assaulted the victim and dragged her by her feet. Bystanders intervened and the suspect fled.”

SFPD says that “Through the course of their investigation, investigators developed probable cause to connect [28-year-old Deandre] Johnson to all three of the above assaults, and that “on May 21, 2022 Johnson was booked.”

Johnson faces a slew of charges, including kidnapping to commit rape, elder abuse, attempted murder, and kidnapping. According to SF County Jail records, Johnson remains in custody, and his next court hearing is scheduled for June 7.



Image: Kenny Eliason via Unsplash