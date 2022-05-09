- Oakland homicide investigators are searching for clues in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on Grizzly Peak Boulevard near Tilden Park, in the Oakland hills. The body was found around 7 p.m. Sunday, just west of the Siesta Valley Recreation Area. [KTVU]
- A 29-year-old Richmond man was arrested Sunday morning after an armed standoff with police at the Sonesta Hotel in Emeryville that ended when he fell asleep. Police say that Michael Valladares Chirinos had been pacing around the hotel lobby carrying a modified shotgun and had been threatening hotel employees, but a drone then found him asleep on a couch. [Bay City News]
- A 54-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and robbed of $5 near Oakland's Laurel District on Saturday. [East Bay Times]
- The second person killed in the Marin Headlands plane crash on Friday has been identified as 57-year-old Michael B. Briare of Sacramento. [KRON4]
- A suspected drunk driver crashed into and totaled a Richmond police officer's motorcycle while it was stopped on the side of a road on Saturday. [Chronicle]
- Popular mobile game Wordle, now owned by the New York Times, has dropped the name "fetus" from its list of popular solutions, in order to keep the game "distinct from the news. [CNN]
- As part of a pitch for new funding for vaccines from Congress, a White House report is projecting 100 million new potential COVID infections this fall and winter. [Washington Post]
- President Joe Biden announced a program today, with the help of the country's 20 biggest internet providers, giving deep discounts on internet service to low-income households. [CNNWire]
Photo: Noah Boyer