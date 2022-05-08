- Saturday afternoon saw hundreds of ralliers bob pro-choice signage up at Market and Powell streets in light of the recently leaked U.S Supreme Court draft that would aim to overturn Roe v. Wade. "I believe it's our body, our choice so we should be able to decide what we want to do with it, without people putting laws on it," said Robin Jefferson, an abortion-rights supporter who attended the rally with their fellow SFSU students; various other demonstrations condemning the overturning of Roe v. Wade happened across the Bay Area Saturday, as well. [CBS Bay Area]
- SF firefighters and members of the San Francisco Animal Care & Control rescued a very cute baby fox in Oracle Park. The small canine was found inside a piece of industrial piping at the Mission Rock Construction Site — where it was reported that the animal was stuck in a hole — and was successfully freed using power saws and "cooling water." [KRON4]
- ICYMI: Roxie Theater will be hosting its first-ever Roxie Members’ "Movie Pick" showing on May 14 — just in time for the cinema's 50th anniversary — which will feature Cabaret as its first showing. [Mission Local]
- A new network of moms in Silicon Valley are embracing the notion that it truly takes an entire community to raise a child, especially when you have twins or triplets. [ABC7]
- For the second time in a year, a San Jose man had his truck stolen; he, again, managed to track it down himself in lieu of help from the SJPD. [NBC Bay Area]
- Jill Biden paid Ukraine a surprise visit to Ukraine Sunday, spending part of Mother's Day in Uzhhorod — a small city in the far southwestern corner of Ukraine — that has been under invasion by Russia over the past ten weeks. [CNN]
- The one singular reason why environmental activists and scientists continue to remain optimistic amid the climate crisis is rather straightforward: They transpose hope into reality and adjust their expectations appropriately. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images/Tutra415