If you're not trying to do Cinco de Drinko after work, maybe you'd like to celebrate more maturely in the spirit of Cinco de Mayo by taking in a free concert of Latin music at the bandshell in Golden Gate Park.

SF Rec & Parks and live music venue Peña Toribio, in association with Illuminate SF, are putting on a show at the Music Concourse bandshell (between the deYoung and Academy of Sciences) starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, and going until 7:30 p.m. The free concert is "celebrating the COURAGE of the VALIANT 'little guy' WORLDWIDE represented by the people of Puebla, Mexico facing a much stronger force, the French army," per an event description.

It's a fitting thing to celebrate in light of the war in Ukraine!

Performers include Callesón, salsa band Agua Pura, and rock band Los Nadies, with the latter playing from 6:20 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

No doubt there will be some debauchery elsewhere in the city this evening, this being the first Cinco de Mayo that people will be able to properly celebrate, in a (hopefully) fully vaccinated way, in three years.

But hey, maybe you just want to keep things a little more chill and listen to some holiday-appropriate tunes...

Otherwise, a San Fran Cinco pub crawl just kicked off at 2 p.m. at Mayes Oyster House on Polk.