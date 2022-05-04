In light of text messages becoming public, San Jose and VTA officials are now doing an about-face, calling for scrutiny into cost overruns they’d previously hoped to hide from the public.

The BART extension to San Jose has been a rocky ride, in large part because it's more than just a BART extension to San Jose. As you see on the map below, (where the new BART tracks are represented as blue lines) the proposed project would go beyond the new Berryessa/North San Jose station, and to four additional new San Jose stops — 28th Street/Little Portugal, Downtown San Jose, Diridon, and Santa Clara. And since this means tearing up the streets of San Jose and Santa Clara to install underground BART tracks and tunnels, yes, this will be a massively difficult and expensive project that will cause headaches galore for residents in the next decade.

The folks running this project, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) and top San Jose City Hall officials, had been saying pre-pandemic that this project would cost $5.6 billion and be completed by 2030. That was later revised upward to $6.9 billion. Then that whole estimate was blown to bits earlier this year, when an oversight body at the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) double-checked their work, and concluded that it would be more like $9 billion, and would not be finished until 2034.

VTA official proclaimed this to be nonsense. “We studied the risk report 10 times to Sunday,” VTA’s BART program chief Takis Salpeas told the Bay Area News Group when that report leaked. He said the feds’ report was “not an engineering study, and it’s not a construction cost estimate. It’s a probabilistic ‘what if’ assessment.”

Exclusive: Text messages reveal top-ranking VTA officials and Mayor Sam Liccardo urged one another to conceal a federal cost estimate that added $2 billion to the latest publicized price tag for bringing BART trains to downtown San Jose. w/ @eli_kamisher https://t.co/Yngncb5oV8 — Maggie Angst (@MaggieAngst) May 4, 2022



But that’s not what he was saying behind closed doors, or at least in private text messages obtained by the Bay Area News Group. The messages show that he and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo were quite eager to bury those cost and time overruns, which they apparently knew were quite real.

“We need to be very ‘silent’ about our budget issues,” Salpeas texted to Licardo, per text messages obtained by the news group. “As you know, we have 9 major construction teams shortlisted,” he texted, adding, “They [sic] listening to everything!! I know you know.”

When the $9 billion figure hit the fan, Liccardo tried to meddle in the feds’ announcement, according to the texts. “I’m sure you caught the part in the federal announcement where they assert the project cost ‘is expected to be $9.148 billion.’ Can we ask them to revise that language??,” he texted Salpeas.

For his part, Salpeas defended his concealment of the budget issues. He said that having higher costs “on the street” (that is, public knowledge) would tempt contractors to charge more for their work. “If I had to do it all over again, I would say the same message,” he told the Bay Area News Group.

Liccardo sounded a similar note. “We were trying to ensure we can get a project built without giving hundreds of millions of dollars more of taxpayer money to contractors,” he explained to the news group. “So in other words, it was a tightrope in trying to elicit more state and federal resources for the project without telling contractors that there’s more money in the pot for them to go grab.”

Still, the news group reports that Liccardo “will now ask for an independent review” of projects costs, which… isn’t that what he already got from the Federal Transit Administration?

This entire project involves merely six miles of additional BART tracks, though admittedly, it tunnels through a densely populated urban area — something that BART has not had to do since the original construction work in the 1970s. To get super technical about it, the debate over how to handle this lengthy construction project is whether to build single-bore or twin-bore tunnels, with Liccardo and the VTA preferring the single-bore design, insisting the construction could be finished more quickly.

But when your allegedly quicker construction plan starts producing years-long delays, that’s going to undermine public confidence in that supposedly quicker plan. And it doesn’t help when text messages turn up showing you were trying to hide the cost overruns that came with it.

Related: BART to San Jose ‘Likely’ Delayed Until 2034, If We Should Even Live That Long [SFist]



Image: BART.gov