It's going to be a blustery afternoon and evening around the Bay, but especially along the North Bay coast, as some gusty winds push through ahead of a new heatwave.

The National Weather Service put out an alert Monday morning to Bay Area residents, but especially those near the coast, to secure outdoor furniture and objects that might blow away. The weather service was predicting gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour throughout the region, but some gusts could be as high as 45 miles per hour up near Point Reyes and elsewhere.

Good morning early risers! It's looking windy today, so make sure to secure those loose outdoor items! Wind Advisory for the North Bay coast where gusts to 45+ mph are likely this afternoon and evening. #cawx pic.twitter.com/rcuyudaPJJ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 2, 2022

A windy Monday will be followed by a warming trend on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures in the 70s predicted for San Francisco (the Bay side anyway) on Wednesday, highs in the upper 80s in the North Bay, and temps in the 90s inland.

May the Warmth be with you!



Temperatures are forecast to rise Tuesday and Wednesday (May 4th) allowing for daytime warmth in the 80s for much of the interior.



Nearshore areas warm up into the early aft but strengthening onshore winds will bring some cooling relief in the PM. pic.twitter.com/8j6z6e0h8E — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 2, 2022

With the winds blowing today there is a heightened risk of wildfire, but things are still not super dry after the rains we saw last week.

Will that be the last of the rain? And will the warmth last into the weekend?

Late spring rain could still be coming, but it's not in the short-term forecast. Low clouds return the blanket the city on Thursday and Friday, and it looks like it will be a chilly, windy weekend with highs around 60 in SF, but sunny and warmer in the North Bay and inland areas.

Photo: Chalo Garcia