Around 2 p.m. yesterday, San Francisco police officers responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Turk Street that reportedly involved an individual working for Urban Alchemy — the local non-profit organization whose ambassadors are positioned throughout the Tenderloin to help discourage conflict — and the shooter has yet to be found.

Coming up two months after an Urban Alchemy practitioner was gunned outside a safe sleeping site near City Hall, another employee of the nonprofit was reportedly shot (in broad daylight) Friday afternoon near Turk and Leavenworth streets. As reported by the Chronicle, the yet-named male victim, who's believed to be a street ambassador for Urban Alchemy, was quickly helped by a nearby passerby and members of the aforenoted nonprofit; paramedics were said to have arrived within minutes after the shooting was reported.

San Francisco Police Spokesperson Officer Rober Ruecea said to the newspaper that police found a man on the sidewalk when SFPD officers arrived, and the victim apparently was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police haven't confirmed the employer of the victim; officials from Urban Alchemy have yet to comment on the incident, either.

The Chronicle noted that on-site first responders gave aid to the victim, and the man was soon transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries. The victim’s medical condition is still not clear as of Saturday afternoon; SFPD have yet to locate the shooter responsible for the man's wounds.

In May of last year, Mayor Breed promised to put $8M toward staffing, helping, and bolstering Urban Alchemy's street ambassador program, as well as increase SFPD presence in both the SoMa and Tenderloin neighborhoods.

