Lil Nas X, who will no doubt go down in music history for his bombastic style and unapologetically over-the-top image as America's first very very openly gay hip-hop star, is finally coming to the LGBTQ capital, San Francisco.

Lil Nas X released the dates for his first-ever world tour this week, and it of course includes a stop in the Bay Area — and a second date could always be added based on demand. A second New York date at Radio City Music Hall was added Thursday after tickets went on sale, and the Bill Graham Auditorium show in SF on October 23 is already on "platinum" on Ticketmaster, which means they've upped the ticket price to $399 "based on demand." Regular sales just began at 10 a.m. today.

Using the persona of Montero, the singer and young gay icon put out a teaser trailer for the "Long Live Montero Tour," in which he cheekily says, "My world. My universe. Everyone’s allowed — except gay people." The troll joke here is that he has had to spend part of the first couple years of his music career clapping back at haters on Twitter, a group which has included Fox News pundits and the conservative governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem. (The latter got upset about his hilarious "Satan shoes", some limited-edition Nikes that were modified by a New York art collective to include a bronze pentagram pendant that he, tongue-in-cheek, promoted online as part of his promotion of the "Montero" video, and he tweeted back at Noem, "ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!" Lil Nas X and the art collective remain in legal trouble with Nike over the shoes.)

In perhaps a more sincere sentiment, Lil Nas X also tweeted earlier this week, "all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live."

While $399 per ticket seems crazy, the fans who can't afford that should just give this a few more hours and keep up with the tweets to see if a second date gets added. Lil Nas X is playing the 6,000-person-capacity YouTube Theater in Inglewood a few nights before coming to SF, and a second show could end up added there. Bill Graham has a capacity of 8,500, but there are no more US tour dates on his calendar after the October 23 show here. After that, he heads to Europe and his first concert there is on November 8 in Amsterdam.

Lil Nas X, in case you've been under-rock dwelling, emerged on the scene in early 2019 as one of the first music sensations to grow out of TikTok. Clips of his country-hip-hop song "Old Town Road" went crazily viral before the song climbed the traditional music charts that year. The 23-year-old Atlanta-area native then took home two Grammy Awards in January 2020, including the award for Best Music Video, and he followed that up with the release of the highly and hilariously Satan-sexual "Montero" last year.

Suffice it to say, his arrival in the Bay Area will be met with some enthusiasm.

One of his last released videos last fall, for "That's What I Want," features him as a football player in a pink uniform hooking up with another player in the locker room, and by the end of the video he's in a wedding dress.

Top image: Lil Nas X attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)