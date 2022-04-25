- Thousands of nurses at Stanford and Packard Children's hospitals are on strike today. The nurses are demanded higher wages, better staffing and working conditions, and for management to acknowledge that understaffing is fueling a high rate of burnout. [KTVU]
- The Oakland teachers' union, the Oakland Education Association, is planning a one-day strike this Friday to protest propose school closures. The school district has shot back that such a strike would be illegal. [CBS SF]
- A Lassen County woman has a harrowing tale of being stuck in the snow in a disabled truck and rationing a six-pack of yogurt to survive. The 52-year-old woman and a companion became separated in snowy conditions after trying to walk for help. [Chronicle]
- A driver died in a solo crash in Sonoma County Sunday morning, after being ejected from a Nissan Sentra that crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed and then burst into flames. [KRON4]
- One person was killed late Sunday in a head-on collision on Highway 1 in Bodega Bay. [NBC Bay Area]
- A man was shot multiple times while sitting in his truck earlier this morning in Pittsburg, and he is reportedly being treated for his wounds at a hospital. [KRON4]
- A 32-year-old man was shot Sunday during a robbery at an Oakland cannabis dispensary. [East Bay Times]
- A climate activist from Colorado died by self-immolation in front of the Supreme Court on Friday, in order to bring attention to the climate crisis. [New York Times]
