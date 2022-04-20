Both Barack Obama and Kamala Harris are scheduled to be in the Bay Area this week for separate events, with Obama set to speak at Stanford Thursday.

An event Thursday featuring former President Obama, titled "Challenges to Democracy in the Digital Information Realm," is happening on the Stanford University campus, and Obama is scheduled to give the keynote address about disinformation at 12:15 p.m.

The event, as NBC Bay Area reports, is co-hosted by the Cyber Policy Center, Stanford, and the Obama Foundation.

This is the first visit that we know of to the Bay Area by the former president since 2019, when he delivered the keynote at Dreamforce and attended some Democratic fundraisers.

Meanwhile, unrelatedly, Vice President Kamala Harris — who was formerly district attorney of San Francisco and attorney general of California before her election to the Senate — is also headed back to her home turf.

Harris was in Southern California on Monday, paying a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base (yes, that's what it's called now) near Santa Barbara to announce a ban on anti-satellite missile testing — something that Russia and China have done which has caused dangerous debris fields in space that are hazardous to astronauts.

Harris is reportedly coming to UCSF on Thursday for an event linked to her efforts to promote maternal health.

No further information on the event is available.

Harris has not been in the Bay Area (that we're aware of) since she was here campaigning against the Newsom recall last September.

Top image: Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama attend an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, Obama signed 'Obamacare' into law on March 23, 2010. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)