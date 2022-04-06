- A former Uber employee is suing the company over her termination last year, and alleging that the company repeatedly violated federal law in its response to subpoenas. Soha Malik of San Francisco says she was hired to sort and respond to court orders, subpoenas, and warrants relating to incidents that included claims of sexual harassment and homicide, and that she was repeatedly told by managers to provide as little information as possible. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 41-year-old Oakland man, Kevin Mak, has been charged with murder for deliberately running over a pedestrian with his minivan. The incident occurred on March 18 in Oakland's Chinatown, and Mak allegedly ran over 66-year-old Chi Leung following an argument in which Leung hit the vehicle with a shovel. [Bay Area News Group]
- An armed 63-year-old man barricaded himself in an apartment building Tuesday afternoon on the 100 block of Gonzalez Drive in the Parkmerced neighborhood, and he was later arrested. Matthew Calloway Jr. was booked on charges of making criminal threats and being a felon in possession of a firearm. [Chronicle]
- A 23-year-old San Francisco woman who works for Slack has bought the rights to the Mavericks surf competition, and plans to hold it next winter for the first time in six years. [Hoodline]
- A car fire in the Caldecott Tunnel caused significant traffic today on Highway 24 in the East Bay. [KRON4]
- Cal Fire has suspended all residential burn permits in Santa Cruz County, ahead of what will likely be an early fire season. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Zak Farris