Sacramento police say they arrested one suspect early Monday in connection with Sunday's mass shooting that killed six. Police arrested 26-year-old Dandre Martin and he's being held on assault and weapons charges; Martin was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Riverside County. [KTVU]

Police arrested 26-year-old Dandre Martin and he's being held on assault and weapons charges; Martin was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Riverside County. [KTVU] UC Berkeley Campanile falcon Annie spent the weekend with a still nameless new beau, and the pair have already been sharing incubation duties with Annie's brood of now three eggs. Also, the male has been bringing prey for Annie to eat, which is a promising sign for the courtship. [CalFalcons/Instagram]

Also, the male has been bringing prey for Annie to eat, which is a promising sign for the courtship. [CalFalcons/Instagram] Pinterest just announced its new hybrid office policy called PinFlex, allowing workers to live in any of the 50 states or a country where there's a Pinterest office. The company says there will be work that requires coming to a Pinterest office, and the company will cover travel expenses for that. [SF Business Times]

The company says there will be work that requires coming to a Pinterest office, and the company will cover travel expenses for that. [SF Business Times] Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney have joined Susan Collins in saying they will vote to confirm Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. This came after the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked 11-11 on whether to advance the confirmation to the full Senate, but that was just a procedural vote. [Associated Press]

This came after the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked 11-11 on whether to advance the confirmation to the full Senate, but that was just a procedural vote. [Associated Press] The SFPD is seeking suspects in a Saturday stabbing in the Tenderloin that left a 25-year-old man gravely wounded. [CBS SF]

While the number of tents on the streets of SF's Tenderloin did decrease after the mayor's emergency declaration in December, the number of tents then increased overall across other parts of the city. [Examiner]

The family of an 85-year-old Daly City man, Salomon Hernandez, is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a suspect who randomly attacked Hernandez as he was mowing his lawn. [KRON4]

Local band Metallica has just donated a half million dollars to feed Ukrainian refugees. [Chronicle]

Top image: A candlelight vigil is set on the corner of 10th and L Street as police work the scene of a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on April 3, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Six people were killed and at least 10 were injured in the mass shooting. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)