- A mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday has claimed at least six lives and left many more injured. Local police were patrolling an area near the Golden One Center at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire; upon arriving to the scene, they found six people dead and another ten injured, with some having taken themselves to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made and police have not given specifics on the type of gun used. [ABC7]
- Much like how BART has seen record-breaking ridership amid these high gas prices, Caltrain is also experiencing a massive increase in busyness. In January, Caltrain averaged around 9,000 passengers per weekday, while February averaged around 11,000 per weekday; the transit agency expects to see a larger increase for the month of March. [KPIX]
- A new pizza joint that is slated to open at the end of summer in Berkeley —Three.One Four… A Swanky Pizza Lounge — promises great pies and bold vibes. [Hoodline]
- San Jose police are still on the search for the individual who caused the city's fifth homicide this year. [KRON4]
- U.C. Berkeley's Astro Night series is coming back next week with an April 7 talk on "Life on other planets," followed by a chance to look through the university's telescopes. [Hoodline]
- Estelle Harris — the beloved actress in Seinfeld and the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story — has died at 93 years old. [CNN]
- With Russian forces retreating from Kyiv, the human toll of the conflict has become even more apparent as video footage showing dead civilians splayed across empty city streets causes outrage among UN officials. [NYT]
