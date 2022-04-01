A three-year legal battle leaves Lennar Inc. and developer FivePoint Holdings on the hook for $6.3 million, after a U.S. District Court judge just approved a settlement with homeowners who were misled and bought property contaminated with toxic waste.

The so-called “revitalization” of the Hunters Point Shipyard had a very dirty little secret when developers Lennar Inc. and FivePoint Holdings, and their engineering firm Tetra Tech tried to transform the essentially abandoned area into a vibrant new housing project. For decades after World War II, the former Naval shipyard was once used as a radiological defense laboratory, and was also used to decontaminate ships that had been used to test atomic bombs. And there was still contamination in the site’s soil that caused hundreds of people in the contemporary era to develop illnesses like asthma, blood disorders, and lung cancer.

A large group of Hunters Point residents, who said they’d been misled that the property was clean, brought a class action lawsuit against the developers in 2018. It certainly helped their case when two Tetra Tech employees were sent to prison the next year, admitting that they had faked soil samples to hide the presence of toxic materials. And now SF Bay reports that a U.S. District Court judge approved a $6.3 million settlement to those homeowners in the lawsuit.

"The battle is just beginning — this case is part of the largest environmental fraud litigation in the country’s history,” victorious plaintiffs' attorney Joe Cotchett of the firm Cotchett, Pitre, and McCarthy said in a statement. “At their core, the cases are about environmental racism. Southeast San Francisco carries a tremendous environmental burden — it is the most polluted part of the city and has been for generations.”

According to SF Bay, “the settlement will be given to plaintiffs in payouts ranging from hundreds of dollars to tens of thousands.”

This certainly does not close the whole ugly chapter of the Hunters Point Shipyard contamination scandal. People are still getting sick to this day, and doctors continue to fear (and attempt to prove) a “cancer cluster” in the neighborhood. And there are still concerns that the cleanup efforts are totally inadequate.

But the money will pay some sick people’s doctor bills. And in terms of developers selling land that still may be contaminated, this settlement may prevent some future toxic behavior.

Image: Google Street View