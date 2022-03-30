The new park spaces atop and around the Presidio Parkway tunnels, which have been under construction for over two years, will finally open to the public starting April 23, with the main Presidio Tunnel Tops opening on Sunday, July 17.

In total there are 20 new acres of park now attached to the Presidio, designed by renowned landscape architect James Corner, and his firm James Corner Field Operations — best known for designing The High Line in Manhattan. The 14-acre Presidio Tunnel Tops area will now be part of the national park that is the Presidio, adding new overlooks, trails, picnic areas, and kids' play areas.

Originally slated for an April opening, SFist reported earlier that the Presidio Trust had pushed this back. And now the main Tunnel Tops park, which looks out over Crissy Marsh and includes a renovated Field Station (an indoor kids' attraction) and Crissy Field Center, will open July 17. The park includes two lawn areas, Golden Gate Meadow and Anza Meadow, a grass-covered amphitheater area called Presidio Steps, a Campfire Circle, a Bluff Walk, and more.

Renderings via James Corner Field Operations

Also, as SFist earlier reported, there will be new food concessions, with the primary one being something presumably Mexican-inspired from the restaurant group behind the former La Urbana on Divisadero and Colibri in Union Square. Restaurateur Eduardo Rallo and his newly rechristened Presmex Group inked a deal in January with the Presidio to take over both the Arguello space at the Presidio Officers Club, and a new space at the Presidio Tunnel Tops.

Before that, though, the six-acre Battery Bluff, also a new addition to the Presidio, will open to the public on April 23, just to the west of the larger Tunnel Tops park area.

As earlier reported, this area provides a direct greenway link between the Presidio and Crissy Field over the top of the western set of Presidio Parkway tunnels. It also includes new picnic areas, and a multi-use, accessible section of the Presidio Promenade trail extending from the Korean War Memorial to the Cavalry Bowl. And for the first time in 80 years, visitors will be able to access four newly restored historic batteries — Slaughter, Baldwin, Sherwood and Blaney.

Battery Bluff

According to a release, "Presidio Tunnel Tops is the result of a decade of community input and consultation with community organizations, health leaders, and park planners with the goal of making national park experiences easily accessible to all." And, "It was made possible by generous funding from donors to the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy through a $98 million capital campaign, which was completed in 2019."

The July 17 opening will begin a whole season of family-friendly events that will extend through October. The event schedule has not yet been released.