- The CHP is looking for a suspect who carjacked a white pickup truck on the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, carjacked a white Chevrolet Colorado with plate number 95222P2, and proceeded to drive off toward the East Bay. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Contra Costa County jury reached a verdict today in a sprawling gang-violence trial involving the Swerve Team from North Richmond. The jury found two defendants, 24-year-old Marrico Williams and 23-year-old Torion “Goo” Young, guilty of two counts of murder and multiple other charges, but they were hung on the guilt of a third defendant, 26-year-old Cardell “Bussem” Waters. [East Bay Times]
- San Jose police have a civil rights lawsuit on their hands, after officers shot and wounded a Black man who reportedly was trying to diffuse conflict at a taqueria and had actually taken a weapon away from an instigator. Attorney Adante Pointer says his client, 20-year-old Oakland resident K’aun Green, who's a football player for Contra Costa City College, was backing out of the restaurant and officers shot within seconds of arriving. The SJPD says that they commanded Green to drop the weapon and he didn't, and they say they naturally connected Green to a homicide that just occurred a few hundred feet away. [Mercury News/ABC 7]
- San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital, which is home to 700 long-term care patients, is in deep shit again with federal regulators. Auditors point to two recent overdose incidents involving patients, and instances of contraband found, and the feds are threatening to pull all Medicaid and Medicare funding, which would doom the facility. [Chronicle]
- Dublin police say that a 41-year-old suspect in a car theft case, Brandy Jones, drove to a court appearance on Monday in another stolen car. [KRON4]
- The SF International Film Festival announced its lineup today. [Hoodline]
- The Popeyes on Divisadero is once again endangered, this time as the property it sits on has hit the market. [Hoodline]
- Wildlife experts say Tahoe residents and visitors should be expecting more bear activity this summer, after bears had free roam of the place during Caldor Fire evacuations last year, and they may be feeling more confident to roam. [KTVU]
