- Two people were injured Sunday night in a shooting outside a bowling alley in Pinole. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument in the parking lot. [NBC Bay Area]
- Samantha Johnson, the mother of the eight-year-old Hayward girl, Sophia Mason, who was found dead in Johnson's boyfriend's home in Merced, is due to make her first court appearance today. The boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, remains at large. [KRON4]
- Hundreds gathered for a rally for Ukraine on Sunday at SF's Crissy Field, while others also gathered to watch the Grand Prix sailing race in the Bay. [Chronicle]
- Longshoremen at the Port of Oakland and other ports down the West Coast may go on strike in June if contract negotiations continue to stall, and that strike will further impact supply-chain issues nationwide. [New York Times]
- LGBTQ activist Cleve Jones held his rally in the Castro on Sunday to protest the rent hike he received from a new landlord, saying, "I have come to the conclusion, this is not a fight from which I can walk away." [KTVU]
- The average price for gas in California is now six cents higher than it was a week ago, and still the highest in the nation, at $5.92 per gallon. [KTVU]
- Reactions were somewhat divided around Hollywood after Will Smith's act of valor/act of toxic masculinity at the Oscars, and Smith went on celebrate to afterparties like it didn't happen. [New York Times]
- Prior to the "Slap Heard 'Round the World" at Sunday's Oscars, Will Smith and Chris Rock had a bit of history, including a joke Rock made about Jada at the Oscars six years ago. [CNN]