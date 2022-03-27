- The wettest weather yet this year is expected to start coming down this afternoon. A storm from the Pacific Northwest will travel south into California this morning — and bring with it much-needed rain to the Bay Area until at least Monday afternoon; rainfall totals of at least 0.25” in most of the region are expected, while areas like downtown San Francisco could see more than 0.5” of rain. [SFGate]
- Drones were used to find a missing boy in Concord. An at-risk boy, who was described as being non-verbal and autistic, was reported missing in the East Bay city at 7:11 p.m Saturday, and in a matter of minutes — seven, to be exact — Concord police were able to locate him using drones, reuniting the boy with his worried family. [KRON4]
- Downtown San Jose was lined with red tape this morning as police investigate a fatal shooting near San Jose State University early Sunday.[NBC Bay Area]
- Saturday's high-speed sailing competition attracted an estimated 6,000 onlookers interested in seeing marine vessels zoom around the San Francisco Bay at speeds of 60mph. [KPIX]
- Not only will Cupertino's The Rise development include at least 2,400 affordable housing units, but the project is also expected to house the largest "green roof" anywhere in the world. [Hoodline]
- The 94th Academy Awards will return to a quasi-normal, in-person ceremony today at 5 p.m., so make your Oscar-winner predictions before then. [Vanity Fair]
- With Russia struggling to occupy the entirety of Ukraine — in a war that some high-ranking Kremlin officials said would only last "a few hours" in order to take control of the sovereign state — Russia may look into offensive tactics that would split the country into fragments. [NYT]