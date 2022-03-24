San Francisco residents are being told to avoid the area of Bosworth and Diamond streets, near the Glen Park BART station, due to a standoff with an armed individual having a mental health crisis.

The situation began just before 8 a.m. Thursday, when SFPD officers were called to the 500 block of Bosworth Street for a report of a man committing a theft.

As Bay City News reports, officers found the individual experiencing what appeared to be a mental health crisis, wielding an edged weapon and refusing to comply with officers' commands. Over several hours, the individual has apparently continued not to cooperate with police.

As one bystander describes the scene on Twitter, "Shit show [at Glen Park Station]. Homeless guy swirling a knife. 12 cop cars, 2.5 hours, 40+ cops, roads blocked all around and everyone’s just watching this dude smoke a joint."

Specialists with the SFPD's hostage/crisis negotiations team are on the scene, but the situation was unresolved as of 11:30 a.m. And the 44-O’Shaughnessy and the 52-Excelsior Muni lines are being disrupted by the incident