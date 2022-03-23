A woman who was reported missing by family and friends on Sunday after last being seen getting into her car in Cow Hollow Saturday night has been identified as the wrong-way driver who caused a fiery crash in the East Bay, killing both her and the driver of the other vehicle.

As KRON4 and KTVU are reporting, the driver of a Honda SUV that entered the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Crockett on Sunday morning traveling the wrong direction  has been identified as 29-year-old Madyson James.

James had last been seen getting in to her 2015 Honda Fit on the 1900 block of Union Street at 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The crash occurred three and a half hours later, at 3:40 a.m., and the CHP has not determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

James's Honda collided head-on with a Tesla Model 3, and the Tesla driver, 38-year-old Ruiju Ma of Vallejo, was also killed. Both vehicles burst into flames after the crash, and as KTVU reported earlier, a Toyota Camry also collided with the crashed vehicles moments later, but that driver only sustained minor injuries.

Friends reported James missing early on Sunday morning, when she failed to respond to calls. The SFPD subsequently put out a missing-persons notice about James early Tuesday.