A woman who was reported missing by family and friends on Sunday after last being seen getting into her car in Cow Hollow Saturday night has been identified as the wrong-way driver who caused a fiery crash in the East Bay, killing both her and the driver of the other vehicle.

As KRON4 and KTVU are reporting, the driver of a Honda SUV that entered the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Crockett on Sunday morning traveling the wrong direction has been identified as 29-year-old Madyson James.

James had last been seen getting in to her 2015 Honda Fit on the 1900 block of Union Street at 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The crash occurred three and a half hours later, at 3:40 a.m., and the CHP has not determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

James's Honda collided head-on with a Tesla Model 3, and the Tesla driver, 38-year-old Ruiju Ma of Vallejo, was also killed. Both vehicles burst into flames after the crash, and as KTVU reported earlier, a Toyota Camry also collided with the crashed vehicles moments later, but that driver only sustained minor injuries.

UPDATE: I’ve learned Madyson James, 29, reported missing to @SFPD early Sunday, was the wrong-way driver on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge who died in a fiery crash that also killed the other driver, Ruiju Ma, 38, of Vallejo. @CHP_ContraCosta investigating crash pic.twitter.com/4tO1lNmUx7 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 23, 2022

Friends reported James missing early on Sunday morning, when she failed to respond to calls. The SFPD subsequently put out a missing-persons notice about James early Tuesday.