- A heatwave is descending over the Bay Area that's going to bring temperatures that are 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. A ridge of high pressure was also causing majorly gusty winds Tuesday morning, some gusts as high as 75 miles per hour on Mount Saint Helena. [CBS SF]
- Limited service returned this morning to BART's Red Line, providing direct trains between San Francisco and Richmond for the first time in weeks. There is only five-car service for now on the Berkeley/Richmond corridor due to the ongoing problem with a broken power cable that still has not been replaced. [CBS SF]
- The state's pandemic moratorium on evictions expires at the end of March, and Bay Area renters still behind on rent could be in trouble. [NBC Bay Area]
- The SFPD is investigating a hit-and-run collision in the Bayview on Sunday that left a 67-year-old man dead. [Bay City News]
- A 49-year-old San Francisco man who was fishing with his friend on some rocks in Big Sur on Saturday was hit with a sneaker wave, swept out to sea, and drowned. [Bay Area News Group]
- More than 500 Bay Area Chevron workers went on strike on Monday, but the Richmond refinery says it is operating as usual. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- Sonoma County's water agency is drawing drinking water from the Russian River weeks earlier than it usually does in the spring. [CBS SF]
- Summer campsite reservations at Yosemite National Park go live on Wednesday, and they always disappear fast. [Bay Area News Group]
