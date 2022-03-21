- A 27-year-old San Jose woman, Cheryl Ann Yee, was arrested Sunday afternoon for the stabbing death of her mother. Yee allegedly confessed to police after calling the police to report the crime. [KTVU]
- A couple convicted in the murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the 2018 death of an East Bay chef, have received life sentences. Marvel Salvant and Maria Moore were convicted last month in the killing of Dominic Sarkar, the executive chef at Rangoli in Fremont, with whom Moore was romantically involved and Moore was the beneficiary of a life insurance policy for him. [KRON4]
- The family and friends of Alexis Gabe, the Antioch woman who would have turned 24 on Sunday, gathered for a vigil and to draw further attention to her missing-persons case. Gabe went missing on January 26 after saying she was going to visit an ex-boyfriend. [KTVU]
- A DoorDash driver was carjacked at gunpoint on Sunday in American Canyon, according to a report from the American Canyon Police Department. [KRON4]
- There was an event over the weekend to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Lucía González Ippolito's mural on Balmy Alley, titled "Mission Makeover," which Ippolito — who painted the original with her father a decade ago — plans to touch up with her dad this summer and is raising funds. [Chronicle]
- Popular underground, home-based restaurant Hi Felicia, born last year during the pandemic, is getting a brick-and-mortar spot in Oakland's Uptown, and the reservation books open next week. [Hoodline]
- Four Senate Republicans, including pompous white automaton Josh Hawley, are doing most of the grilling of the first Black female nominee to the Supreme Court, and they're making their future political ambitions clear in the process. [New York Times]
Photo: Billy Huynh