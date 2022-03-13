- A smattering of light rain began slicking sidewalks, city parks, and parklets in San Francisco Saturday night, lasting into Sunday morning. While the amount of rain that came down could've been measured in "the hundredths of millimeters," more is on the way next week — a welcomed bit of news, given the paltry start to the 2022 water year. [SFGate]
- Caltrain said Sunday that the wreckage from a Thursday collision on its tracks has now been cleared. Services will now resume running its regular weekend schedule; an investigation into the crash is still underway. [KRON4]
- Contra Costa County firefighters extinguished a fire Sunday morning that burned a building containing a church and a dental device business. East Bay fire units responded to a two-alarm fire in a commercial building near the 1100 block of Buchanan Road in Antioch at 7 a.m., and on-site crews were able to extinguish the blaze by 9 a.m.; no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. [KPIX]
- Yesterday's St. Patrick's Day Parade — the first held in three years — drew thousands, many participants holding signs in Ukrainian solidarity. [Chronicle]
- The body of an eight-year-old girl found in a Merced home this past Friday might belong to 8-year-old daughter Sophia Mason, who's been missing since December. [NBC Bay Area]
- Russian missiles decimated a military training base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least 35 people in an attack on a facility that has served as a hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defense; the UN on Sunday has reported that nearly 600 Ukrainian civilians have died as a result of Russia's recent aggression toward the country. [Associated Press]
- As cases of COVID-19 continue rising in China, the country is reporting more than 300,000 people are now isolating at home; South Korea is also experiencing a surge in new coronavirus infections — having observed a record-breaking day for newly documented infections on Saturday. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/Sundry Photography