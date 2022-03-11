- A handful of COVID-19 infections caused by an "omicron-delta hybrid" have been detected in the United States, including at least one in California. However, don't worry: Health officials and scientists have said that this so-called "deltacron variant" is unlikely to unseat Omicron as the dominant circulating strain, nor does it possess the severity to fuel another surge of COVID-19 cases where it's been documented. [Chronicle]
- A 54-year-old man was shot in an attempted robbery in SoMa on Thursday evening, according to police. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his wounds, which were deemed non-life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- Chanrith Pak, who was the beloved founder of Jelly Donut on 24th Street, passed away last month at the age of 63 — leaving an unfillable void as SF's "Cambodian Donut Queen." [Mission Local]
- Though outside fire pits are not allowed to be used during Spare The Air alerts in Oakland, there appears to be little enforcement of the rule. [Oaklandside]
- It looks like Miss Ollie’s, an Afro Caribbean restaurant that’s been a staple of Old Oakland over the past ten years, is closing up shop at the end of this month. [KQED]
- Amid Russia's tightening lockdown on social media, Instagram is now banned in the country. [KPIX]
- U.S. officials have strong evidence to believe that a superyacht — the marine vessel in question estimated to be worth north of $700M — currently dry-docked at an Italian seacoast town could be associated with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. [NYT]
- The cryptocurrency community breathed a sigh of relief this week after President Biden unveiled his hotly executive order around this sector of digital assets, which was largely a positive edict that called for (among other things) more regulations by the U.S. Treasury; a "future of digital assets report" is expected to be drafted and presented by government officials soon. [Coindesk]
Photo: Getty Images/DianeBentleyRaymond