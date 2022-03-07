- A body was found near the Harrison Street off-ramp from the Bay Bridge on Sunday morning. The CHP received a report of the body around 9 a.m. Sunday, and no further details are available. [Bay City News]
- A 61-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on International Boulevard in Oakland on Saturday. The woman, who was from Pittsburg, was struck and killed in a crosswalk on the 9900 block of International around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. [Bay City News]
- Netflix is shutting down all of its service in Russia in response to the Ukraine war. [The Verge]
- Chinese-owned TikTok is also shutting down in Russia after weeks of being accused of helping spread misinformation and propaganda about the war. [Associated Press]
- UCSF experts say it's not an inevitability that the ~60% of us who have not had a COVID infection will definitely get one, and if we do a year from now we'll be far better off anyway with more effective treatments available. [Chronicle]
- The gun used by 39-year-old David Mora to kill his three daughters, a chaperone, and himself at a Sacramento area church last week was an unregistered, semiautomatic "ghost gun." [KTVU]
- Mission District pot dispensary MediThrive, whose founding partners are Ukrainian Jewish refugees, donated all of its in-store proceeds on Sunday to help the Ukrainian war effort. [KRON4]
- Gas prices in California just hit a new average high of $5.28 per gallon, and some gas stations near Big Sur are reportedly selling gas over $7 per gallon. [ABC 7]