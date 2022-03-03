What started as questioning over the alleged sexual assault of a minor turned into a trove of guns, ammo, and prescription narcotics, and as you can imagine, this Pebble Beach suspect is now in jail.

We got a pretty extreme variation on the “How it started/How it’s going” meme this week from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies were investigating the case of a 17-year-old who’d allegedly been groomed via social media and then sexually assaulted by 55-year-old Pebble Beach resident Michael Abbott. So last Thursday, they popped by Abbot’s Shepherd's Knoll residence to ask a few questions. And then things took… a turn.

"A search of his residence yielded over 80 firearms, over 50,000 rounds of ammunition and hundreds of magazines for various firearms,” according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. “The firearms were seized due to Abbott’s addiction to prescription narcotics coupled with the fact he has a restraining order issued against him in this case. Both make Abbott prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.”

According to the Monterey Herald, “Abbott is a previous gun shop owner.”

But the guns and ammo are not legal for someone with a restraining order against them, so Abbott is looking at felony charges of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. More troublingly, with regards to the minor, he faces additional felony charges off oral copulation of a minor under 18, unlawful sex with a minor, and sexual penetration by a foreign object with force.

Abbott remains at the Monterey County Jail, with bail set at $1.5 million.

