- Hundreds of people across the Bay Area rallied Saturday in multiple demonstrations to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. Groups convened yesterday at San Francisco’s Ferry Building, which quickly became the region's largest example of Ukrainian solidary to date, per KTVU; similar, albeit smaller demonstrations like this were observed elsewhere in the Bay Area Saturday, as well; the LED light installation atop Salesforce Tower last night was made to mirror a Ukrainian flag undulating in the wind. [KTVU]
Salesforce Tower in San Francisco showing solidarity with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/HJkzUNeDsG— Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) February 27, 2022
- Temperatures are finally expected to warm up again this coming week. And yes: They may even bring a small chance of rain — but even if we do get some sprinkles, they won't be enough to negate the fact that these past January and February months will remain the driest on record. [Chronicle]
- An Amber Alert has been issued after a two-year-old was abducted in Sunnyvale sometime Sunday morning. [KPIX]
- SF-based Premise, the company behind an app that pays users to answer surveys and fill out questionnaires, has suspended activities in Ukraine. [NBC Bay Area]
- Russian military forces have now encircled Kyiv and are expected to increase their aggression in the days to come; when asked about civilian evacuations, the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, responded "we can’t do that because all ways are blocked,” before citing his appreciation for volunteers taking up arms and all the Ukranian's "full of fight." [Associated Press]
- Rates of respiratory infections among mountain gorillas in Rwanda actually dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic due to decreased visitors and masks being worn during tours — measures that are likely to remain. [Mongabay]
- While not officially announcing plans for a 2024 presidential run, Trump hinted this weekend during a CPAC speech that he will do so — "we did it twice, and we’ll do it again" — a promise coming from the same man who recently was cited calling Putin "smart" as Russia continue waging war against Ukraine. [Washington Post]
