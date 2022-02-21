- The bomb squad was called in Sunday night at San Jose's SAP Center during a Sharks game. Police and bomb investigators were called in after privately contracted explosive detection K9 became focused on a locker outside the arena, and around 100 people who were attending the game and trying to exit the arena were stuck in an area of the building for an hour until the "all clear" was declared. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 36-year-old man was found fatally shot in a vehicle at 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue in San Francisco on Friday night. No suspects have been named and no arrests have yet been made in the case. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Omicron wave in San Francisco hit the Marina hard initially, but within weeks it took a familiar path through the city's lower-income neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
- Protests by parents are continuing today in Oakland over planned closures of seven schools. [KTVU]
- Some flyers blaming Jewish people for the coronavirus pandemic were found distributed outside homes in Palo Alto on Sunday. [Mercury News]
- Bay Area volunteers are helping to prevent the local extinction of Pacific newts, the small amphibians that frequently become roadkill as they try to trek from their woodland habitats to ponds and lakes during mating season, from November to May. [Chronicle]
- A Benicia woman was just reunited with a dog, Zoey, who had been lost for 12 years. [KTVU]
Photo: Shashank Hegde