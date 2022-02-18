- FYI: Muni is giving free rides for the Lunar New Year weekend. Complimentary ride services will start tomorrow at 5 a.m. and last until the same time Monday morning; the free Muni rides also include trips on SF’s historic cable cars — two of which will be decorated with Lunar New Year themes until Monday, as well. [SFMTA]
- McDonald's recently launched its "McPlant" burger in the Bay Area. Though it's not available throughout the region just yet — it appears most locations currently carrying the plant-based patty sandwich are in East Bay cities — the wafting smell of the fast-food burger comes with pleasant hints of “nostalgia,” per one local writer. [SFGate]
- SF Police announced Friday that the department had made an arrest of a man in connection with at least nine bank robberies that have taken place across the city over the past few months. [KPIX]
- More than $225K was collected from 54 California Highway Patrol officers who were charged in an overtime fraud scheme. [NBC News]
- Evolutionary Blues — a film about West Oakland’s musical legacy — will return to the Grand Lake Theater this coming Thursday, February 24. [Oaklandside]
- The Mission Cultural Center is expected to host its annual Open House tomorrow; the event, which will also feature free workshops, will be held both online and in-person. [Mission Local]
- Here's your reminder before this weekend's pyrotechnic Lunar New Year festivities that about a quarter of all firework-related injuries involve child-aged bystanders. [Twitter]
- An estimated 73% of Americans now have some immune protection against Omicron, either from a previous infection or completed vaccination series — but it might now be "enough," should a more virulent SARS-CoV-2 variant emerge. [Associated Press]
- Despite Vladimir Putin’s continued assurance that Russia remains open to diplomacy between it and Ukraine, President Biden has said Russia will target Kyiv in the coming week, citing information gathered by U.S. intelligence. [NYT]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/Spondylolithesis