- Gunfire in East Oakland Sunday morning led to damage of Comcast equipment, and a cable-service outage that impacted over 15,000 customers. Comcast was not able to get service back up in time for the NFC Championship game, disappointing many. [NBC Bay Area]
- Omicron continues impacting Muni, and the SFMTA sent out an alert Sunday warning that there would be systemwide transit delays on Monday and Tuesday as a result. The agency said the delays were "due to ongoing staffing level issues," and more updates would follow. [NBC Bay Area]
- One person died in a fiery crash on I-680 early Monday morning. [East Bay Times]
- The COVID testing crisis appears to be over in SF as demand for PCR test appointments plummets and the winter surge dissipates. [Chronicle]
- Car caravan protests are being planned for Tuesday and Thursday in Oakland to protest the school district's plan to close as many as 10 schools. [CBS SF]
- Elon Musk offered a teenager $5,000 to take down a Twitter account that publishes flight-tracking data on his private jet, and the teen refused, saying he'd take $50,000. [CNN]
- Actor Howard Hesseman, who played DJ Dr. Johnny Fever on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati — after having been a DJ in real life in San Francisco in the 1960s — and the actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on Head of the Class, has died at the age of 81. [Chronicle]
