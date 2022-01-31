A bizarre incident unfolded Monday morning in Antioch, less than 48 hours after a double murder in the East Bay city.

Classes were canceled at Live Oak High School in Antioch on Monday morning and police, bomb squad officers, and ATF agents surrounded an area by the school after a body was found under strange circumstances. As KTVU reports, ATF agents from Walnut Creek were called in after the body of a deceased 50-year-old man was discovered on the 1700 block of F Street with wires either sticking out of it, or wires near it.

Also, the body had suffered "severe trauma," but no gun casings were found, and the cause of death is reportedly not clear.

Classes at Antioch Middle School, which is near the high school, were also canceled Monday due to the incident, as KRON4 reports. Nearby residents were also being told to remain in their homes.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and this is Antioch's fourth possible homicide of the year. Just a day and a half earlier, on Saturday night, the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were found in an Antioch apartment after police were called to do a welfare check. As KTVU reported, police later apprehended the suspect, a 34-year-old man, at a train station in Redwood City. The victims were reportedly the man's son and his girlfriend.

Updates as warranted.