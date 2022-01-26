- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a new 10-day warning period for tenants facing eviction. In addition to a three-day eviction notice, tenants would have ten days to rectify whatever is leading to the eviction, to potentially avoid being evicted. [Bay City News]
- An incident that began late Tuesday night in Scotts Valley led to a neighborhood being told to shelter in place. Two suspects, a white woman and Hispanic man, suspected of firing on CHP officers on Highway 1, were tracked to the area but apparently not found. [CBS SF]
- A triple-stabbing suspect in San Jose intentionally got himself killed in oncoming traffic on Highway 85 this morning. Police say the man, suspected of stabbing three adult men who are all expected to survive, was in some kind of standoff and ran out into traffic around 4:45 a.m. [KTVU]
- The French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Castro Valley, prior to the thieves returning to steal the victim's car, has been safely returned to his family. [KRON4]
- An ER doctor in SF and Sacramento says it's extremely hard to break through to unvaccinated patients who refuse vaccines due to misinformation, and have now taken this up as part of their personalities. [KRON4]
- UC Berkeley, Cal State East Bay, and Santa Clara University are all resuming in-person classes on Monday. [East Bay Times]
- Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, so Biden will get to pick his replacement. [NBC News]
Photo: Andreas Strandman