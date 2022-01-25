A possibly armed and clearly disturbed Virginia woman has apparently been stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook for the last year — and is unaware or doesn't care that he's gay and claims he's her husband and the father of her children.

Apple has recently filed a restraining order in Santa Clara County Superior Court against a 45-year-old Virginia woman, who goes unnamed in this Bay Area News Group piece. The woman, the filing says, has exhibited "erratic, threatening, and bizarre behavior" toward Cook, beginning on Twitter in the fall of 2020, and she's allegedly escalated things in recent months and stalked Cook at his home, demanding a sexual relationship.

On Twitter, she uses the last name Cook, apparently.

She reportedly drove a Porsche Macan SUV across the country and arrived at Cook's home in October 2021, approaching his security guards and demanding to see him. She was later detained by police after returning to the property, and her car was towed because she was driving on an expired license. No weapons were found in a search of her vehicle.

But, she has emailed Cook some 200 times, in addition to messaging him on Twitter, and allegedly sending photos of weapons.

According to the filing, she "may be armed and is still in the South Bay Area and intends to return to [Cook’s] residence or locate him otherwise in the near future."

The woman reportedly emailed Cook just before Christmas, using violent language and demanding hundreds of millions of dollars.

Her special obsession with Cook may not, actually, be exclusive among tech CEOs. Her Twitter antics reportedly also have involved Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

But the craziness doesn't end there! She's also been registering fake corporations in California, Virginia, and New York, all naming Cook as a corporate officer or agent, some with "highly offensive corporate names," according to Apple.

But what could they be!?

A hearing into the matter is scheduled for late March, but a Santa Clara County judge issued the restraining order on Friday. It was made public on Monday.

Photo: Apple CEO Tim Cook attends Apple's "Ted Lasso" Season 2 Premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)