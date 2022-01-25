- Pfizer just announced a human clinical trial of a vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant. Pfixer and BioNTech have already started the trial among 1,400 adults, which Pfizer head of vaccine research and development Kathrin Jansen said she hopes will “help address Omicron and new variants in the future." [Reuters]
- Baseball’s all-time home run leader and ex-Giants slugger Barry Bonds was not elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame today, and it was his final year of eligibility, so he’ll presumably never be inducted. Fans are growling that the steroid-tainted Bonds missed the cut, but also denied were steroid poppers Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa, while only David Ortiz was inducted. [NBC News]
- Nancy Pelosi announced on Twitter “I’m running for re-election to Congress and respectfully seek your support.” If elected in November, this would be Pelosi’s 18th term, though last we knew, she had vowed not to run for Speaker of the House again. [Chronicle]
- If you think San Francisco recall campaigns are ugly, get a load of Nevada County, where a maskless group stormed the Board of Elections office in effort to support the recall of the county’s entire board of supervisors. [Bay Area News Group]
- A man was carjacked at gunpoint near Buena Vista Park Monday night around 6 p.m., and police are still seeking information. [SFBay]
- A San Jose teen has been charged with murder for selling fentanyl to a 12-year-old girl, who died shortly after swallowing the pill. [NBC Bay Area]
- SFPD Tenderloin police rescued an injured hawk off the streets Monday, whom they named “Eddy” and sent to a shelter for treatment. [KPIX]
TL Officers on patrol last night came across an injured hawk on the 100 blk of Eddy St. The Officers were able to safely secure the hawk and brought it to Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue for treatment.— SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 25, 2022
The Officers affectionately named the hawk "Eddy". pic.twitter.com/iSbxjOJFgt
Image: BaseballThomasB via Twitter