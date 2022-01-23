- Saturday’s teeth-clenching, nail-biting, finger-crossing game between the 49ers and Wisconsin's Green Bay Packers ended in a truly epic win for the SF-based NFL team. In a 13-10 win over the Packers, kicker Robbie Gould made a career-defining 45-yard field goal to defeat Green Bay, upsetting the NFC's Number One seed team. [ESPN]
- And San Francisco was quick to erupt in celebration moments after the win. The Mission District was alive with cheering fans taking over Slow Streets and sidewalks, while chants from Tenderloin bars reverberated throughout the neighborhood. [KPIX]
- Preparations for a quasi-pre-pandemic Lunar New Year Parade are officially underway in San Francisco. [ABC7]
- Meet Eden Stein: The woman whose Secession Art & Design at 3235 Mission Street has been helping support local artists and craftsmen in San Francisco for over 15 years. [Mission Local]
- Another hit-and-run leaves a sixth person dead in San Jose in just three weeks. [KPIX]
- As it turns out, bleached coral reefs — a byproduct of acidifying oceans that are now warmer than they've ever been before in recorded history — are still capable of supporting marine life, albeit at a small percentage of what they could before they were bleached. [Mongabay]
- Though Omicron infections in larger U.S. cities are, for the most part, trending downward, helping free up hospital beds and alleviate stresses on healthcare workers, small towns in America continue to be overwhelmed with COVID-19 due to small staff — which makes for "small margins of error." [NYT]
- Oh, and here's your daily reminder that the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective at preventing hospitalizations for COVID-19, a figure shown both during the Delta and Omicron surge periods. [Associated Press]
Photo: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball as defensive end Dean Lowry #94 and inside linebacker Krys Barnes #51 of the Green Bay Packers defend during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)