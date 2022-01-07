After 28-year-old Alameda County Sheriff's deputy-in-training David Nguyen was fatally shot near the Bay Bridge Tuesday, that county’s sheriff’s association is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

When we first learned this week that a San Francisco man who was in training to be an Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed on the approach to the Bay Bridge in Oakland, we did not originally know his identity. But we now know, through many online memorials, that it was 28-year-old David Nguyen, and that heartbreakingly, Nguyen was just one month away from graduating and being sworn on to the force.

At the time he was shot, he was on his way back to San Francisco from the sheriff's department training facility in Dublin.

The Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the killer of David V. Nguyen. Please contact @CHP_GoldenGate with info. pic.twitter.com/qeAzFc0x6H — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 7, 2022

But police are still searching for clues on why Nguyen was shot on Tuesday, with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office telling KGO that Nguyen was shot for "no apparent reason."

But they’re determined to get to the bottom of it, as NBC Bay Area reports the Alameda County Deputy Sheriff's Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect who shot Nguyen.

Our Deputies have just loaded the body of our young police academy recruit for a law enforcement procession from Highland Hospital to our Coroner’s Bureau. We are heartbroken and disturbed by this senseless act of gun violence. pic.twitter.com/jM96EXIriQ — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 5, 2022

KGO also spoke to his sister Barbara Nguyen on the trauma of this week. "I saw his body in the bag,” she told the station. “They put a flag on him. I saw a couple trickles of blood on the floor and that's when I knew they really did try and do everything they could to try and bring him back."

In Loving Memory of Recruit David V. Nguyen of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office 172nd Academy. pic.twitter.com/W0BTgAhoq5 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 6, 2022

"We came from the Bayview and wanted to service our community and we wanted to make change,” she added. “He was proud to be in law enforcement. He would have made such a great sheriff."

Anyone with information can contact the CHP investigation tip line at 707-917-4491. The family is accepting donations to cover the funeral costs at the following address:

The Police Credit Union

Alameda County Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation

In Memory of David Nguyen

2550 Irving Street

San Francisco, CA 94122



Related: Alameda Sheriff's Recruit Killed In Freeway Shooting Near Bay Bridge [SFist]

Image: @ACSOSheriffs via Twitter

