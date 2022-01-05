- Thousands of dollars in cash was recovered, firearms were seized, and two men were arrested in Oakland last week for a series of seven bank robberies in SF between October and November. Both suspects, men in their 50s, are San Francisco natives, and were taken into custody at SF County Jail. [KRON4]
- The state of California now has mandatory water restrictions affecting all water users, starting in 10 days. The new rules, which are going into effect because we are not out of this drought, prohibit over-watering yards, hosing down sidewalks, and washing cars without a shutoff nozzle — but who's enforcing this? [Examiner]
- Tennis champ Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia after initially receiving a medical exemption from being vaccinated to play in the Australian Open. The anti-vaxx tennis player was made to sit in a locked room guarded by police for many hours, and the president of Serbia got involved. [Associated Press]
- San Francisco leaders are stalling the opening of a 250-bed homeless shelter that's basically in the Tenderloin (711 Post Street) due to neighbors' concern. [Chronicle]
- California's health department just extended the statewide indoor mask mandate until February 15. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 4.8M earthquake struck in the Eastern Sierra today just before 4:30 p.m., and it was felt in the Central Valley. [CBS SF]
- While homicides were up in SF and Oakland last year, homicides in Stocktown dropped by 30%. [SF Bay]
- A Los Angeles Times editorial today slammed Gavin Newsom and his administration for not getting at-home COVID tests out to all California schoolchildren's families as promised and in time for the restart of school. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Sundance Film Festival is canceling its in-person fest for the second year in a row due to the Omicron surge. [KRON4]
- Also today, the Grammy Awards were postponed to a later date TBA, after originally being scheduled for January 31. [CBS SF]
Photo: Fabio Michele Capelli